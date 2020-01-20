Debris threat for NSW fire areas rainwater

Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall is still threatening large areas of NSW

Rainfall run-off in NSW's fire-affected areas may bring flash flooding filled with debris as damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall threaten parts of the state's north.

Severe thunderstorms hit Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong on Monday, while a warning remained in place in the evening for parts of the northern tablelands, Hunter, northern rivers and mid-north coast districts.

A 16-year-old boy was struck by lightning in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon, while a 24-year-old man leaning against a metal railing nearby was also treated.

Both were taken to Nepean Hospital in a stable condition.

A 65-year-old man was was treated for multiple injuries and airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition after a large tree crashed through a glass door at a house in Harrington on the mid north coast.

Hail, strong winds and lightning interrupted power to 2200 homes and businesses, Endeavour Energy said.

Properties in western Sydney, Macarthur, the southern highlands and the Illawarra remained without power after 7.30pm as emergency crews planned to work into the evening to make safe and repair damage from the storm.

The bureau said the low pressure system was expected to gradually move to the Tasman Sea later on Monday.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours."

Emergency Services Minister David Elliott earlier on Monday warned of debris in rainfall run-off in fire-affected areas.

"Run-off from rainfall in fire-affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid resulting in flash flooding which may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks," Mr Elliott said in a statement.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse also said fire-affected areas could experience quick run-off, flash flooding and roadways covered by ash and debris.

"Due to the fire and drought conditions, quite a lot of the vegetation is weakened and this means that trees and trees' branches are going to be much more likely to come down due to wind gust or a bit of heavy hail," Ms Woodhouse said.

Temperatures are forecast to increase slightly closer to Wednesday and Thursday, with a spike in heat expected particularly for Thursday and Friday and a possible elevation of fire danger.

Downpours have provided relief for parts of drought-stricken NSW in recent days and helped firefighters slow the spread of bushfires and build containment lines ahead of increased fire danger mid-week.