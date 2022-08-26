Diver reveals what not to do when you see a shark
Diver Andriana Fragola swims in Oahu, Hawaiii while demonstrating what to do when faced with a tiger shark.
Diver Andriana Fragola swims in Oahu, Hawaiii while demonstrating what to do when faced with a tiger shark.
Australia's Black Summer bushfires raised the temperature of the planet's atmosphere to its highest level in 29 years, according to a new study.The catastrophic fires in 2019/20 burned more than 46 million acres and directly killed 34 people, as well as millions of animals.
ShutterstockIn this series, writers nominate a book that changed their life – or at least their thinking. Before me as I write lies a book – or should I call it a relic? Augustine’s Confessions in the Oxford paperback edition, translated by Henry Chadwick. There are layers of different notes in the margins – black ink next to blue ink next to pencil, marking my changing thoughts over more than 20 years. The author’s battered copy. Author provided There are also notes about things completely unre
Tough new hoon driving laws are set to come into force in South Australia giving police the power to ban some people from the road immediately.The laws create a new offence of driving at extreme speed, carrying a three-year maximum jail sentence, when they take effect from Monday.
This iPhone travel hack is as easy as sending a text message, but it is so handy. See how it works.
Nesting plovers were found grieving after the attack. Find out how you can help.
Police are investigating if she was murdered after friends say she had 'fallen into a bad crowd'. Find out more.
The drone footage shows the animal struggling to free itself from the nets. Source: Tom Loubardi
A South Australian greyhound trainer has had their licence and registration suspended amid allegations of live baiting.Greyhound Racing SA says it conducted a snap search of the trainer's property north of Adelaide on Wednesday, along with RSPCA inspectors.
A teenage boy sentenced for raping a fellow high school pupil at a house party in the Blue Mountains has been bailed, pending appeal.The boy was handed a two-month minimum term on Thursday after being found guilty in May of attacking the girl over a two-hour period on a mattress in the house's living room.
Royal Australian Navy sailor working on an anti-aircraft gun aboard the HMAS Canberra AAPRecent comments by Defence Minister Richard Marles about Australia, China and the international law of the sea raise the spectre of Australia acting as an Indo-Pacific “deputy sheriff” for the United States, enforcing the rules-based international order. According to Marles, China’s live-fire military operations encircling Taiwan have breached the UN Law of the Sea, which requires countries to ensure peace a
A Macca's customer wearing what appears to be a wedding dress has been filmed in a bizarre confrontation with employees. Watch it here.
The postal worker was brutally attacked after her truck broke down. Read more.
The number of monkeypox cases reported globally declined by 21 per cent last week, after a month-long trend of rising infections, the World Health Organisation says.The WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency in July.
Victoria's major parties are ramping up their pre-election rhetoric, with competing health announcements three months out from voters heading to the polls.In its most expensive election promise to date, the coalition has vowed to build a new $900 million children's hospital in Melbourne's rapidly expanding west.
The real-life Hamburglar made a big scene at Macca’s.
ShutterstockThe role of the city is changing. To find out how, we surveyed more than 2,000 Victorians living in Melbourne, its suburbs and regional centres in April 2022. The survey is the first of its kind in Australia and documents a pivotal point in Melbourne of social and economic reopening after long and stringent COVID lockdowns. The findings are being released today in our Digital Infrastructures report as a part of the Digital CBD project. At the threshold of a “new normal”, we found the
original David Littleproud runs his own race. In opposition he’s Nationals leader first and Coalitionist second. Thus he was quick out of the blocks criticising Scott Morrison’s power grab, and when Peter Dutton rejected an invitation to next week’s jobs and skills summit, Littleproud said he wanted to go. In this Podcast Littleproud says about the government’s planned inquiry into Morrison’s actions: “I’m happy to work within whatever the constraints of what the government decides, that’s their
Steve Price did not hold back in his interview with a Greens MP about the party's new rental policy. Do you think it's a good idea?
Joelle Gergis pictured in 2020 following the Black Summer bushfires. Photo: ANU MediaI have spent hundreds of hours trawling through countless UN reports and scientific papers until my eyes sting and I can no longer absorb any more information. I feel overwhelmed and saturated with sorrow. As a sensitive person with a difficult background, sometimes I find the reality of the world we live in unbearable. I just can’t understand why we inflict so much pain on each other and our planet. There are d
ShutterstockThis article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here. Next Thursday, union, business and political leaders will meet in Canberra for the jobs and skills summit. One of the key issues Treasurer Jim Chalmers has listed for discussion is “addressing skills shortages”. We hear the term “skills shortages” all the time in media and policy debates about jobs and the economy. But what skills do we need, and more importan