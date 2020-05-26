Man held after disabled Sydney man robbed

A man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed a wheelchair-bound man in Sydney's CBD.

The 42-year-old disabled man, who suffers from cerebral palsy, was robbed by two men after withdrawing cash from a George Street ATM about 11.45am on Sunday.

Police allege the man was approached by one of the two thieves after he completed his withdrawal in the enclosed alcove area where the machine was situated.

The man allegedly snatched the cash from his hand and fled on foot with his accomplice.

A 20-year-old man was arrested about 3.15pm on Tuesday and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Police continue to hunt the second man involved in the incident.