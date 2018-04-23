Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020: CEO

FILE PHOTO: CEO of Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems, Adel Al-Saleh speaks during an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt, Germany March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems should return to profitability in 2020 as the company undergoes a digital makeover, new Chief Executive Adel Al-Saleh said on Monday at the Hannover Trade Fair.

American Al-Saleh, who took over the loss-making IT services company in January, also said at a presentation that SAP had certified the Open Telekom Cloud for its suite of business software, offering an alternative to hyperscale services such as AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google.

