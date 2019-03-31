Desperate search for teenage girl missing for days after failing to turn up at school



A teenage Sydney girl has been missing for days after she failed to turn up at school on Friday, with family and police fearing for her safety.

Authorities are searching for Gabrielle Lopes Cardozo, aged 15, who was last seen at Artarmon Railway Station, on the North Shore, at 8.20pm on Thursday.

Police and family hold serious concerns for the schoolgirl’s welfare, as they say her disappearance is out of character.

Source: NSW Police Force

They are pleading for public assistance to help find her.

Gabrielle, also known as “Gabi”, is described as being of South American appearance, about 175cm tall, with light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue dress with white and pink writing, white shoes, and black jacket with a school logo.

Anyone who may be able to assist with locating Gabi is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the online reporting page.

