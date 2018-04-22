Deputy PM opens Brisbane airport expansion

The Deputy Prime Minister is set to open Brisbane Airport's $135 million international terminal expansion.

Michael McCormack will on Monday launch the expansion which provides space for new arriving and departing passenger zones and gates at the international terminal.

The additional 11,000 square metres of space will feature a 90 metre floor to ceiling artwork by Queensland College of Art student Michael Phillips.

The project also delivered 55,000 square metres of new pavement, new aircraft taxiways and three new aircraft parking bays.