Delay in case against Qld chief scientist

Prosecutors have requested materials from the UK to support their case against a senior Queensland official accused of going on a shopping spree with state-government funds.

Chief scientist Suzanne Miller was suspended on full pay in July and is facing more than 31 counts of fraud after using a corporate credit card to buy more than $30,000 worth of items including a scooter, cameras, a high-pressure cleaner and a drone.

Her matter was adjourned until June during a brief hearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday with prosecution clerk Rhys Dunmall saying he was awaiting further case materials from the UK.