Defence investigates cause of Qld fire

Investigations are under way into whether a fire that broke out during a military training exercise is related to a blaze that damaged three houses in the Gold Coast hinterland weeks later.

Officials from the Department of Defence and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) are still fighting the fire burning on and next to the Kokoda Barracks field training area at Lower Beechmont since October 27.

The cause of the fire on defence land is being investigated after a fire sparked during an exercise at Kokoda Barracks field training area on October 24 was extinguished but flared in the following days.

A Defence spokesperson told AAP the three-by-three metre fire resulting from the military activity in the training area was extinguished the same day.

"The unit conducting the training activity followed all necessary bushfire mitigation measures, including checking with the Queensland Rural Fire Service for the day's fire rating prior to training and carrying appropriate firefighting equipment during the activity," the spokesperson said.

The unit also cleared the immediate area around where the fire had occurred of combustible material, doused the area and completed necessary reporting.

But fires flared in two places in the training area on October 27 and again two days later.

"Defence cannot confirm if these fires are related to the military training activity of October 24," the spokesperson said.

"Defence is conducting a full investigation into the cause and management of fire on Defence land."

The Defence comments come after the Lower Beechmont Rural Fire Brigade published on social media a message from senior ADF officer at Kokoda Barracks Colonel Arran Hassell who said Defence had been fighting and managing the fire, seen by many locals from their homes, burning in the east of the training area.

"We want to stop the fire from leaving Defence land," Colonel Hassell said in the message published on November 6.

He said the fire was not part of the army's hazard reduction burn program as the back-burning regime had finished in winter.

It was possible the fire that started during the training exercise reignited on Sunday, October 27 and led to the current fire," Colonel Hassell said.

Defence was working with QFES to protect the Lower Beechmont community from the current fire which started on October 27.

"This includes providing access to Kokoda Barracks for the QFES to allow for refuelling of aircraft assisting with the bushfire fighting efforts," the spokesperson told AAP.