Defence industry must ramp up Aust focus

The Turnbull government is set to put the hard word on defence companies to shape up and maximise Australia's stake in making military equipment.

Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne unveiled a blueprint for defence industrial capability in Canberra on Monday.

"It's an important shift and signals to industry that establishing a shopfront and getting an ABN (Australian Business Number) is no longer enough," Mr Pyne said in a major speech to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

"We want to see Australian leadership, an Australian board and an Australian workforce value-adding right here at home."

He said defence companies vying for contracts could no longer just outline the strengths of their vehicle, ship or widget.

They also had to spell out how many Australians would be employed, how many Australian companies would be in the supply chain, what percentage of Australian product would be used and how Australian industry would be further developed, Mr Pyne said.

The government is keen to ensure Australia has access to or control over essential skills, technology, intellectual property, financial resources and infrastructure within the defence industrial base.

Mr Pyne flagged 10 priority areas including the Collins Class Submarine maintenance upgrade, continuous shipbuilding program which includes the new submarine project, combat clothing and munitions.

He highlighted the recent announcement that Rheinmetall won a $5 billion contract to build 211 Boxer armoured fighting vehicles in Queensland at a new factory at Ipswich, west of Brisbane.

The Australian industry content for the acquisition and ongoing maintenance of the fleet will be about 70 per cent and more than 40 local suppliers will be used across the country.

The federal government announced in January an ambitious bid to make the Australia a top 10 global arms exporters in the next decade to help boost jobs.

It's spending $200 billion in the next 10 years on military acquisitions.

Mr Pyne also announced a grants program of $17 million a year to support Australian small to medium enterprises get a piece of the action.

It's important to ensure small and medium businesses are better placed to interact with the Defence department and global defence firms and not be solely reliant on the Australian military for their success, he says.

"We are at a very important moment in time for Australia's defence industry, a true watershed moment for our whole nation," Mr Pyne said.

He trumpeted record levels of government decision making on equipment.

Last financial year 74 proposals were approved, and as of March this year 90 decisions had been made.