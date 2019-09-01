Data set to show even slower GDP growth

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg could face a difficult media conference when the latest economic growth figures are released this week.

Economists expectations for the quarterly national accounts on Wednesday range from the slowest economic growth since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis to possibly its weakest since the introduction of the GST in 2000.

This would be in sharp contrast to the upbeat appraisal of the economy Mr Frydenberg gave during his April 2 budget and the subsequent six-week election campaign.

Economists' forecasts centre on a 0.5 per cent rise in gross domestic product for the June quarter, which would drag the annual rate down to just 1.4 per cent from 1.8 per cent as of March.

This would be around half the pace of what is considered as Australia's long-term trend rate at 2.75 per cent.

AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver believes the result could be even weaker, predicting a quarterly rise of 0.4 per cent and 1.3 per cent over the year - the lowest in 19 years.

While he expects exports, business inventories and government spending will have aided growth in the quarter, this will be offset by continued softness in consumer spending and falling housing and business investment.

While financial markets are not expecting the Reserve Bank to cut the cash rate again when its board meets on Tuesday, a weak growth result will add to expectations of a further reduction later this year.

The official cash rate was cut to a record low one per cent in July.

Federal Labor believes the December mid-year budget review should be brought forward to provide the government the opportunity to show Australians its plan for the flagging economy.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers says a proper plan to lift the economy should be bringing forward investment in public infrastructure and stage two of the legislated personal income tax cuts.

Labor also wants to see a proper wages policy and the restoration of penalty rates, along with a review and increase to Newstart.

The latter was again ruled out by Social Services Minister Anne Ruston in an awkward interview on Sky News on Sunday, where she repeatedly refused to say whether the dole payment was too low.

"The prime minister has made it very clear that currently we are not considering an increase in Newstart. What we are doing is focused on getting people into work," Senator Ruston said.