Dark Clouds Loom Over Fort Walton During Tornado Warning

High winds blustered and dark clouds gathered over Fort Walton Beach, Florida, on April 22 as the National Weather Service alerted a tornado warning for the area.

Uploader Sean McSheehy said he could hear transformers popping nearby and over a loudspeaker a Kmart store staff person urged people to get indoors. Ian Freeman of APEX Disaster Specialists offered to help locals board up windows and hang tarps free of charge. Credit: Sean McSheehy via Storyful