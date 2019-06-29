Dan Rather Warns Donald Trump Over 'Deeply Strange' Putin Meeting: 'History Is Watching'

Veteran journalist Dan Rather on Friday lamented how American foreign policy has, under President Donald Trump, “become incoherent and amateurish.”

The former CBS news anchor told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Trump’s conduct while meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, was “deeply strange, at least borderline bizarre.”

Trump joked with Putin about election meddling and getting “rid” of journalists.

Rather also criticized Trump’s praise at the summit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for doing a “spectacular job” and his tweeted offer to meet North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un at the Korean Peninsula’s demilitarized zone for a handshake.

“History is watching through all this,” Rather warned, later adding: “The president is praising almost any autocrat he can find.”

Check out the clip here:

