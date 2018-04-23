CSG will 'decimate' NSW forest: activists

A coal seam gas project in northwest NSW which could satisfy half of the state's natural gas demand has the potential to decimate the "Noah's Ark of inland NSW", environmentalists claim.

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment received a record 23,007 public submissions relating to the Narrabri gas project. Some 98 per cent opposed the proposal.

Oil and gas giant Santos formally responded to the submissions on Monday.

Opponents are worried about the potential impacts on groundwater, terrestrial ecology as well as social and health impacts.

Environmental group the Wilderness Society says Santos has failed to reveal key aspects of the project when responding to the submissions.

The not-for-profit group claims the gas company hasn't said where it will drill 850 wells nor addressed the NSW Rural Fire Service's concerns.

"Santos's approach is like saying it wants to bulldoze a freeway through a city but refusing to say where the route will go and which buildings it wants to knock down," campaign manager Naomi Hodgson said in a statement.

Ms Hodgson says the project area - which contains part of the Pilliga forest - is home to 23 nationally-listed threatened species and 38 state-listed threatened species.

"It's the Noah's Ark of inland NSW," Ms Hodgson said.

"The Narrabri coal seam gas scheme will decimate the project area in the Pilliga forest, with roads and gas pipelines ripped through NSW's most important inland forest connecting hundreds of gas wells."

Santos says the project has the potential to supply up to 200 terajoules of natural gas per day - which could meet up to half of NSW's natural gas demand.

Responding to the submissions, the company argued operational facilities would have a "low impact" on the landscape; there wouldn't be a "significant impact" on groundwater resources and existing water users wouldn't be impacted at all.

Santos's formal response has moved the proposal to the next phase of the planning and environment department's assessment.

The Narrabri gas project proposal involves 850 new gas wells developed progressively over 20 years.