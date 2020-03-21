BREAKING: Bondi Beach closed after huge crowds ignore coronavirus guidelines

The government has temporarily closed Sydney’s Bondi Beach following widespread outrage at hundreds congregating there yesterday despite strict coronavirus social distancing guidelines.
The move, according to ABC News, was ordered by Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott following fury at huge crowds of beachgoers lapping up Friday’s warm weather at the beach.
Images of scantily clad crowds bunched together on the sand and popular grass hill drew global media attention, with those involved slammed for contributing to an “international embarrassment”.
Waverley Council mayor Paula Masselos on Saturday issued a stern statement to people who chose to visit the crowded the beach on Friday, expressing frustration at their ignorance to current advice.
“We all have a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I am frustrated that people continue to ignore health advice about social distancing as observed yesterday at Bondi Beach,” she said.
“We all need to behave in a safe and responsible manner so that the spread of this virus can be slowed. No-one is immune to COVID-19 and behaving irresponsibly puts the entire community at risk.”
Data drawn from rapidly escalating cases in Australia has shown the country to be on the same coronavirus trajectory as Italy, but this seemed far from the minds of those at the famous Sydney beach yesterday.
New strict measures ignored
Guidelines were ramped up on Friday, with a four square metre requirement advised for indoor gatherings of less than 100 people, on top of the minimum one metre distance for outdoor spaces.
These strict measures made the scene on the inner eastern beach even harder to believe for many Australians, several of whom took to Twitter to express their bewilderment.
“F**k me dead this was Bondi Beach yesterday, what is wrong with these idiots?” one person wrote in a tweet.
“I am disgusted at how Australians and idiot tourists are treating this virus, basically no sh**s are given...is humanity really worth saving if this is the way we act?” another said.
Someone else suggested the crowds far exceeded the 500 person limit on mass gatherings that was enforced by the government from Monday.
“The world watched us just weeks ago battling bushfires and was worried sick about us. Now they're watching probably thinking 'what stupid selfish imbeciles'. Bondi Beach's combined lunacy is harmful,” another wrote.
A doctor working in Bondi said she was “appalled” at the volume of people congregating at the beach.
“As a GP working in Bondi and living in this area with my children, I am appalled at the lack of disregard by many for how serious this all this. Bondi this is not social distancing. You are contributing to the spread of COVID-19,” she wrote.
Crowds of ‘locals’ very disappointing
Her sentiment was echoed by Professor Marylouise McLaws, an expert in infection prevention and control at the University of NSW, who described the behaviour as “very disappointing”.
Professor McLaws said it was possible, with the ongoing changes to government guidelines, Bondi locals may be becoming fatigued by the messaging and perhaps somewhat confused.
“The messaging has changed in the last week and that confuses people,” she told Yahoo News Australia, noting there was no preceding pandemic for authorities to base its management of the outbreak on.
“It’s a very volatile situation, so the messaging is a learnt experience as they go, rather than being learnt from previous outbreaks,” she said.
“I can only imagine that the Bondi community are fatigued or somehow believed that they are not at risk.”
She urged that people, even if they don’t believe they are at risk of suffering from the virus, still take up their social responsibility by keeping their distance from people.
“On the beach, by all means go and enjoy yourself, but have a big distance between you, it’s a big beach. They don’t need to congregate around certain areas.”
Lifeguards to patrol social distancing
Prof McLaws suggested it may be appropriate for lifeguards to disperse groups of people gathering too close to each other.
“They may well be at no risk, but the point is that we don’t know, and it’s better to be preventative than sorry.”
Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Friday chastised those in Sydney who weren’t taking the coronavirus crisis seriously.
“There were reports yesterday that at Bondi there were thousands of people and many of them were not physically separated,” he said.
“The recommendation is at least 1.5 metres. By all means enjoy the beach, and enjoy being outdoors, but keep your separation.”
Fine the rule-breakers
Some pleaded with the government to fine people who did not abide by the social distancing guidelines.
“Why are local councils not doing anything to control this and close the beach? Why isn’t there fines been handed out? Scott Morrison you need to step up and enforce fines for the public safety,” one person wrote to Twitter.
Penalties currently apply to people caught not abiding by self-isolation rules during mandatory 14 day quarantine periods.
There were also a few people arguing that outrage directed at the beachgoers was unjustified.
“The people on Bondi Beach are under 30 they’re young and healthy, they have nothing to fear. Take your panic and scaremongering somewhere else and let them have a good time which is what they’re gonna do whether you like it or not,” someone said.
Cases continue to skyrocket
NSW recorded another huge spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday with 75 new infections and one more death in the state.
As the state's total rose to 382, at least four people on the Ruby Princess cruise ship that returned to Sydney on Thursday tested positive, with health authorities urging 3800 passengers and crew to self-isolate.
As of Saturday morning there 928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia.
