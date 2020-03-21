BREAKING: Bondi Beach closed after huge crowds ignore coronavirus guidelines

The government has temporarily closed Sydney’s Bondi Beach following widespread outrage at hundreds congregating there yesterday despite strict coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

The move, according to ABC News, was ordered by Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott following fury at huge crowds of beachgoers lapping up Friday’s warm weather at the beach.

Images of scantily clad crowds bunched together on the sand and popular grass hill drew global media attention, with those involved slammed for contributing to an “international embarrassment”.

Waverley Council mayor Paula Masselos on Saturday issued a stern statement to people who chose to visit the crowded the beach on Friday, expressing frustration at their ignorance to current advice.

“We all have a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I am frustrated that people continue to ignore health advice about social distancing as observed yesterday at Bondi Beach,” she said.

“We all need to behave in a safe and responsible manner so that the spread of this virus can be slowed. No-one is immune to COVID-19 and behaving irresponsibly puts the entire community at risk.”

Data drawn from rapidly escalating cases in Australia has shown the country to be on the same coronavirus trajectory as Italy, but this seemed far from the minds of those at the famous Sydney beach yesterday.

New strict measures ignored

Guidelines were ramped up on Friday, with a four square metre requirement advised for indoor gatherings of less than 100 people, on top of the minimum one metre distance for outdoor spaces.

These strict measures made the scene on the inner eastern beach even harder to believe for many Australians, several of whom took to Twitter to express their bewilderment.

Hundreds congregated at Bondi Beach on Friday despite social distancing guidelines.

“F**k me dead this was Bondi Beach yesterday, what is wrong with these idiots?” one person wrote in a tweet.

“I am disgusted at how Australians and idiot tourists are treating this virus, basically no sh**s are given...is humanity really worth saving if this is the way we act?” another said.

Someone else suggested the crowds far exceeded the 500 person limit on mass gatherings that was enforced by the government from Monday.

“The world watched us just weeks ago battling bushfires and was worried sick about us. Now they're watching probably thinking 'what stupid selfish imbeciles'. Bondi Beach's combined lunacy is harmful,” another wrote.

A doctor working in Bondi said she was “appalled” at the volume of people congregating at the beach.

Italy three weeks ago: 229 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Australia now: 876 confirmed cases

Italy now: 41,035 cases and 3,405 deaths

Italy three weeks ago: 229 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Australia now: 876 confirmed cases

Italy now: 41,035 cases and 3,405 deaths

“As a GP working in Bondi and living in this area with my children, I am appalled at the lack of disregard by many for how serious this all this. Bondi this is not social distancing. You are contributing to the spread of COVID-19,” she wrote.

Crowds of ‘locals’ very disappointing

Her sentiment was echoed by Professor Marylouise McLaws, an expert in infection prevention and control at the University of NSW, who described the behaviour as “very disappointing”.