Crowds Hug Armenian Opposition Leader Following His Release

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was released by authorities on Monday, April 23, a day after being arrested at a protest against then Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan.

Pashinyan was one of three opposition politicians arrested, and all three were released, according to Hetq.am.

Sargsyan resigned on April 23 after 11 days of protest. He served as president from 2008 to early 2018, and was elected as prime minister by parliament on April 17. Critics said the election was anti-democratic and branded it a power grab. In 2015, Armenia held a constitutional referendum that lessened the power of the president and gave greater power to the parliament.

This video shows Pasinyan walking through the streets after his release, with protesters hugging and congratulating him. Sargysan resigned a short time after this video was shot. Credit: RFE/RL via Storyful