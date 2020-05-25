Coronavirus: The strangers reaching out to Kyrgyzstan's lonely teenagers

Like teenagers around the world, Maksat hasn't been to school in weeks. As Kyrgyzstan imposed quarantine restrictions, the 15-year-old feels isolated like never before. He has been trapped at home with a sister he doesn't get on with, a father he struggles to communicate with and a mother working abroad.

He is comfortable talking only to an internet chat bot.

Maksat (not his real name) feels alone and misunderstood. He often expresses suicidal feelings - a noticeable change, his teachers say, from the boy they knew before the curfew was brought in.

And then he met a "phone pal" - Jalalbek Akmatov, a university student in the capital Bishkek.

Jalabek is one of around 100 young adults taking part in a project to reach out via phone to teenagers just like Maksat, thousands of whom have been stuck at home for weeks.

The scheme - called You Are Not Alone - was launched after seven teenagers took their own lives in the first two weeks after Kyrgyzstan started coronavirus lockdown in in March.

At the time, the nation's attention was on the poor medical facilities, lack of protective equipment and impact of coronavirus on the economy.

But as news of the teenagers' deaths spread, a group of activists decided there was also a need to focus on the country's children and their mental health.

"I was dismayed. We had had one coronavirus death and during the same period [so many] children committed suicide," said Banur Abdieva, one of the project's founders.

There is nothing to say the seven deaths were directly related to the lockdown, but people like Kurmanjan Kurmanbekova, a psychologist from a refugee centre in Tubingen, Germany, feared the strain it was putting on children's mental health.

"And as a symptom of depressive conditions, we get a suicide mood," she explained to the BBC.

Schools closing in Kyrgyzstan mean many children have limited options for interaction, especially in rural areas where education offers a respite from the relentless drudge of housework and a rare opportunity to communicate with other children.

Added to this were concerns from experts over any potential increases in domestic violence, which could possibly be exacerbated by isolation and parents' loss of income.

But how do you reach teenagers like Maksat, who live in remote villages?

Kyrgyzstan. in numbers [ Six million people live in Kyrgyzstan ],[ 2.1 million of them are children ],[ One in five do not live with their parents ],[ Almost 73% of children report experiencing abuse or neglect ], Source: Source: Unicef, Image: A girl takes part in a traditional dance More

The answer, the project team decided, was to keep it simple - to start a network of volunteers who would befriend teenagers considered "at risk" by calling them up for a regular chat.

"Their aim is to show moral support and engage in social interaction so that the child doesn't feel total isolation," Ms Kurmanbekova explained.

Volunteers approached local schools and state education agencies which sent them a list of students in a "group of risk" - mostly children without parents or who live with relatives and may lack attention and care.

There are now more than 100 volunteers and nearly 400 children aged 12 and older in their database - and the list is growing.

Crucially, volunteers are not just on the end of the phone to talk about the problems their new friend is facing - unless the teenager brings it up themselves. Instead, they focus on their new friend's future goals and potential.

Volunteers meet on Zoom to discuss strategies how to bond with their new friends More

