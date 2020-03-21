Coronavirus: What could the West learn from Asia?

Some Asian countries have useful lessons for the West - as well as a preview of what challenges could follow

The number of coronavirus cases in the West is skyrocketing, and countries have announced drastic measures, including school closures and lockdowns.

The outbreak hit many countries in Asia several weeks earlier - and some have been praised for containing the number of infections. For example, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan all kept case numbers relatively low - despite their proximity to mainland China.

What did they do differently - and are there any lessons for other countries?

Lesson one: Take it seriously - and act quickly

Health experts agree on the same measures for containing the outbreak - test widely, isolate those infected, and encourage social distancing. Such measures are being adopted to varying degrees in the West now - but a key difference is that many countries didn't act as quickly.

"The UK and US lost an opportunity," says Tikki Pangestu, a former director of research policy at the World Health Organization (WHO). "They had two months from what happened in China, yet there was this perception that 'China is very far away and nothing's going to happen'."

China first reported cases of "mysterious Sars-like pneumonia" to the WHO on 31 December. At this point there was no confirmed human-to-human transmission, and little was known about the virus, but within three days Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong had all stepped up screening at border points - Taiwan even checked passengers on flights from Wuhan before they got off the plane.

As scientists learned more about the virus, it became apparent that people without symptoms could still be contagious. So testing would be crucial.

Lesson two: Make tests extensive, and affordable

Cases in South Korea spiked initially. However, it swiftly developed a test for the virus - and has now tested more than 290,000 people. It conducts about 10,000 tests daily for free.

"The way they stepped up and screened the population was really remarkable," says Ooi Eng Eong, a professor in emerging infectious diseases at the National University of Singapore.

South Korea had a rapid approvals system in place for infectious disease tests, following an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory syndrome in 2015 that left 35 dead.

By contrast, testing in the US was delayed - initial test kits were faulty, and private laboratories found it hard to get their tests approved. Many people struggled to get a test, and they were expensive. Eventually, free testing for everyone was passed in law.

Meanwhile, the UK has said that only those in hospital will be routinely tested. That makes it harder to identify cases with milder symptoms.

Prof Pangestu recognises that in some countries there aren't enough test kits. However, he describes extensive testing as "the most important priority", adding that "testing those who are symptomatic but not necessarily hospitalised and still spreading the virus is perhaps even more important".

Lesson three: Trace and isolate

It's not enough to just test those with symptoms - tracing those with whom they were in contact has been key.

In Singapore, detectives have contact-traced more than 6,000 people - locating individuals with CCTV footage, testing them, and ordering them to self-isolate until their results are clear. In Hong Kong, contact tracing goes back to two days before someone develops symptoms.

They have also adopted intrusive ways of ensuring that those ordered to self-isolate actually stay at home. In Hong Kong, new arrivals from abroad are required to wear electronic bracelets to track their movements, while in Singapore those self-isolating are contacted several times a day, and required to send photographic proof of their whereabouts.

Singapore has even deployed the armed forces in contact-tracing More

Singapore has hefty penalties - including jail terms - for anyone who breaks a "stay at home" order. It stripped one offender of his residency rights.

