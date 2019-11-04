Consumer confidence bounces back: ANZ

A consumer survey suggests people feel more optimistic about the outlook for the Australian economy

Consumer confidence bounced back during the weekend according to an ANZ survey that suggests people are more optimistic about the outlook for the Australian economy.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence index rose 2.8 per cent from the previous week, with respondents' views of the economy over the next 12 months gaining 2.6 per cent and sentiment about conditions during the next five years climbing 6.8 per cent.

The weekly measure of consumer mood, which is based on about 1,000 face-to-face interviews conducted on Saturdays and Sundays, also registered a 1.6 per cent improvement in people who felt they were better off now compared with a year ago.