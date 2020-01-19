'Never seen anything like that': Conor McGregor stuns UFC with insane knockout

The king is back.

Conor McGregor returned to the octagon after nearly 15 months out and stunned the UFC knocking out Donald Cerrone inside one minute.

In the main event of UFC 246 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, McGregor laid waste to Cerrone in 40 seconds, delighting the standing-room only crowd with a brilliant performance.

McGregor dismantled Cerrone from the opening bell as he hit ‘Cowboy’ with a shoulder in the clinch, which busted his nose.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Cerrone said post fight.

The Irishman then traded kicks with Cerrone and knocked him down with a head kick before finishing him off on the floor.

“They can give fighters made up belts, but they can’t give fighters knockouts across three weight divisions,” McGregor said jubilantly.

Conor McGregor of Ireland celebrates after knocking out Donald Cerrone in their welterweight fight during the UFC 246 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGregor stuns with shoulder strikes

McGregor missed a huge left hand as the fight began. But he clinched with Cerrone in the middle of the cage and belted him in the face twice with his shoulder, appearing to break Cerrone’s nose.

That turned Cerrone woozy and he admitted he was stunned by it.

“One hundred percent [it surprised me],” Cerrone said. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”

I have never seen a shoulder shot like that one from Conor - actually shoulder shots. Cowboy acted like he'd never experienced one bc the most experienced UFC fighter ever just kept taking them. Just bizarre. Conor McGregor won the fight in a few seconds with his left shoulder. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 19, 2020

McGregor, a former featherweight and lightweight champion, fought like the man who vaulted to the top of the pound-for-pound lists and became a world champion in 2013 and 2014.

He was fast, aggressive and very astute.

He said he’d plan to stay at welterweight, where there are a lot of great fights for him. BMF champion Jorge Masvidal was seated at ringside and wants McGregor. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman also expressed interest in a bout with McGregor, the biggest draw in the sport.

A McGregor win was huge for the UFC, especially since it was so quick, because he could come back to fight again as soon as March. He said before the fight if he came out of this fight clean, he’d be interested in UFC 248 in Las Vegas in March.

It sets him up for another big year, though it’s been a while.

