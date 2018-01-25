Commuters Unable to Enter Overcrowded Western Line Train

Rail passengers at Emu Plains were unable to board a peak hour service on January 25 following an ongoing pay row with Sydney Train workers that resulted in a reduction of services.

Commuters faced disruption on Thursday with limited carriages and services as workers staged an overtime ban ahead of pay negotiations with the NSW Government, ABC reported. Over 1,000 trains were cancelled that day, with networks moving to a Saturday timetable ahead of a 24-hour industrial stop planned for Monday.

News Corp reported Sydney Trains bosses warned commuters to take leave or work from home to avoid delays, as mostly-unionised drivers refused to work overtime on Thursday. Credit: Jake McCallum/News Corp Australia via Storyful