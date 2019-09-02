Show some manners, Lambie warns coalition

A crucial Senate crossbencher has warned the Morrison government to "show a few manners" and respect the timetable for considering laws around refugee medical transfers.

Jacqui Lambie cautioned the government against trying to force a vote on repealing the so-called medevac bill next week, with a Senate committee not due to report on the legislation until October 18.

"They said they wouldn't bring it on until late October, and that's what should happen," she told The Guardian on Monday.

The government has flagged bringing the medevac repeal vote forward to the September parliamentary sitting, rather than waiting for the Senate inquiry to conclude.

Senator Lambie, whose vote on the medevac repeal will be crucial, wants the Senate committee to proceed in order to help guide her decision.