Cincinnati Zoo Workers Rescue and Rehouse 50,000 Bees Found in Garage

Employees at Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens helped rescue and rehouse over 50,000 honey bees thought to have been colonizing in a garage in Avondale, Ohio, for around 25 years.

A clip shared to the organization’s Facebook page shows zoo workers safely removing the colony with a suction device, alongside honeycomb and brood. The brood is the eggs, larvae and pupae of honeybees.

According to the clip, the bees will be used for observation, education, and exhibition for zoo visitors.

The bees will join the zoo’s existing bee colonies, both at the zoo itself and at a nearby 650-acre farm in Turtlecreek Township.

The clip had earned over 38,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden via Storyful