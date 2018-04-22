Cincinnati Police Investigating Why Cops, After Stuck Teen's 911 Calls, Stayed in Car During Search

The Cincinnati Police Department is conducting an internal investigation after body camera footage showed two officers responding to a distressed high schooler’s 911 call circled the school parking lot on April 10 but did not leave their car.

Sophomore Kyle Plush, of Seven Hills High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, was found dead after placing two 911 calls for help after he became stuck in his family’s minivan in the parking lot of the high school on April 10, according to reports. Credit: Cincinnati Police Department via Storyful