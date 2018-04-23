Child-killing Qld cop to be sentenced

A Queensland police officer who killed his two-month-old child is due to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Senior Constable Colin David Randall was originally charged with the murder of his son after he died from significant injuries in June 2014.

But he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday.

Crown prosecutor Phil McCarthy said the penalty imposed on child killer Heidi Strbak should give the court a good indication of what sentence Randall should receive.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his expected sentencing on Tuesday.