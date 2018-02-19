Charles, Camilla to make week-long visit

The Prince of Wales will make a week-long visit to Australia in conjunction with the Commonwealth Games, Clarence House has announced.

Prince Charles, accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, will represent the Queen at the opening of the Commonwealth Games on April 4.

Charles and Camilla will spend time in Brisbane and the Gold Coast until April 6 before taking in other sights in Queensland and the Northern Territory. Their trip will conclude on April 10.

This will be Charles's 16th visit to Australia and Camilla's third. They last visited the country in November 2015.