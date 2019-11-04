CFMEU calls for national construction laws

There's a crisis of confidence in apartments after cracks were found in high-rise buildings

Australia's peak building union is calling for the federal government to harmonise construction laws in response to the crisis of confidence in the apartment sector.

The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union says governments could save taxpayers $2.1 billion over four years in remediation costs for defective buildings, as well as lower administration costs if processes were simplified.

The CFMMEU says both the federal and state governments have failed to regulate the construction industry, with building defects and remediations costing $6.1 billion in the last decade.

It's also blamed a lack of expertise with cost blowouts nearing $11 billion over the same period.

The union has made three recommendations, including nationally consistent construction laws, to help improve outcomes across Australia.

It's also recommended each state and territory require building companies to have a history of site safety, timely delivery and paying workers' entitlements and wages.

State and territory governments should also be required to prove value for money in projects funded by federal money.

CFMMEU construction secretary Dave Noonan said the federal government had failed the industry, wasted billions of dollars and endangered lives.

"It has left consumers with cracked apartments, flammable cladding and governments that waste billions on delivering projects," Mr Noonan said.

"Successive federal and state governments have consistently failed to properly regulate the sector, and unfortunately its workers and homeowners who are left to pick up the pieces.

"Australian governments, the private sector and unions collectively owe it to the community to come together and resolve the national crisis in construction."

The CFMMEU has been embroiled in controversy in recent years and their boss John Setka was expelled from the Labor Party by federal opposition leader Anthony Albanese last month.