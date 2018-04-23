MPs, Labor reject Joyce on partner jobs

Labor and senior coalition colleagues have rejected Barnaby Joyce's call for partners of federal politicians to be allowed to work together in Canberra.

The former deputy prime minister and his partner, former staffer Vikki Campion, welcomed their baby boy last week at Armidale Hospital in NSW.

Sebastian is the fifth child and first son for Mr Joyce, and Ms Campion's first child.

As he enjoys time with his new son, Mr Joyce said partners of federal politicians should be allowed to work for MPs in the nation's capital.

He believes it would help keep families together and would not amount to a conflict of interest.

"Canberra's a weird place," Mr Joyce told ABC TV, describing parliament as a big old boarding school up on the hill.

He said it was "insane" that if Vikki did want to work for him again she couldn't.

But acting prime minister Michael McCormack said he agreed with government policy that partners and family members were not allowed to work in offices.

"Quite frankly, I don't think my wife would want to work with me," he told reporters in Brisbane.

Cabinet minister Michael Keenan said the rules were changed a couple of years ago for a reason.

"It's not best practice for people to be employing their family members in any workplace, quite frankly," he said.

Labor leader Bill Shorten, who congratulated Mr Joyce on his son, said the parliament had moved on from having family members as part of staff.

"It is now a settled question - don't employ family in your offices - and I think it's best left as it is," he said in Melbourne.

Mr Joyce quit as deputy prime minister in February after 16 days of scandal over his affair with Ms Campion, his former media adviser.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull later introduced a ban on ministers having sexual relations with their staff.

Mr Joyce plans to tell-all about the scandal and his time in politics in a new "warts and all" autobiography due out in August, after being picked up by New Holland Publishers.