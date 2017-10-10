California Governor Declares State of Emergency for Five More Counties as Wildfires Grow

California Gov Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for five more counties as wildfires continued to burn across the state on October 9.

The counties included Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Orange, in response to the Cherokee, LaPorte, Sulphur, Potter, Cascade, Lobo and Canyon fires. An emergency proclamation had been issued earlier for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

In a statement, Brown also requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state and local response to the fires.

At least 10 people have died in the wildfires, local media reported, and around 20,000 residents have been evacuated. Credit: Instagram/Todd Threlfall via Storyful