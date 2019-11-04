Chargers run roughshod over Rodgers' Packers

The Los Angeles Chargers cruised to victory over the Green Bay Packers

The Los Angeles Chargers dominated in almost every aspect on Sunday, kickstarting their running game and cruising to a 26-11 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Philip Rivers passed for 294 yards and the Chargers rushed for 159 yards in their first game under interim offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. They came into the contest with less than 40 rushing yards in four consecutive games.

Rivers completed 21 of 28 passes for the Chargers, who have won two consecutive games and improved to 4-5 on the season.

Melvin Gordon had 20 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Ekeler added 70 yards on 12 carries.

The mighty Packers offence couldn't get untracked against the stingy Chargers defense. Rodgers finished 23 of 35 for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Elsewhere, Harrison Butker nailed a last-gasp field goal as the Kansas City Chiefs snapped the Minnesota Vikings' four-game winning streak with a 26-23 victory.

Butker's winning kick from 44 yards came after he had successfully converted a difficult 54-yard effort to level the scores at 23-23 earlier in the fourth quarter.

The win was a much-needed boost for the Chiefs, who had suffered three straight defeats at their Arrowhead Stadium home and who are still missing injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Backup Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore threw for 275 yards and one touchdown from 25-of-35 attempts.

Moore's touchdown was a 40-yard effort to wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the first quarter.

The play of the game came from running back Damien Williams, who weaved 91 yards for a spectacular third quarter touchdown that helped the Chiefs into a 17-16 lead.

But while Williams' run was the highlight reel moment, the standout performance came from the Chiefs defence, which twice forced the Vikings to punt late in the fourth quarter as the visitors sought to build on a 23-20 lead.

And as the Vikings offense fizzled, it was Butker who stepped up to seal the victory for the Chiefs with two nerveless long-range efforts. The Chiefs improved to 6-3 with the win to lead the AFC West.

In other games on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts were left with a potential quarterback crisis after Jacoby Brissett suffered a knee injury in a 26-24 defeat at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brissett, who has flourished as the Colts starter after taking over on the eve of the season following Andrew Luck's sudden retirement, exited in the second quarter.

"I think it looks like a sprain, but we'll see to what degree," Colts head coach Frank Reich said afterwards. "We have to see how it responds."

The Colts fell to 5-3 with the loss, leaving them in second place in the AFC South behind the Houston Texans, convincing 26-3 winners over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday's International Series fixture at Wembley Stadium.

Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson wowed the London crowd with a commanding exhibition of playmaking, throwing for 201 yards and two touchdowns as Houston took over top spot.

Houston head coach Bill O'Brien praised Watson's display after the win.

"The quarterback is the coordinator and makes the decisions," O'Brien said.

"And Deshaun is playing at a really good level right now. He is making good decisions and managing the game."

The Los Angeles Chargers cruised to victory over the Green Bay Packers