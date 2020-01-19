Businesses rally for Vic bushfire regions

More than 100 businesses and sporting bodies such as the AFL will hold meetings, events and conferences in Victoria's bushfire-affected regions to support local communities.

Victorian entertainers including actor Rachel Griffiths are also appealing to individuals to spend money in towns hit hard.

The AFL and its Victorian clubs, NAB, BHP, Tabcorp and Tennis Australia are among 119 organisations who have so far pledged to conduct some of their work in such areas.

The state government is driving the initiative, in which some of the organisations' personnel will spend at least two nights in bushfire-affected towns or those on the edge of a fire ground in 2020.

More businesses, sporting bodies and government departments and agencies are expected to sign up in the coming days.

Victoria's bushfires have so far burnt more than 1.5 million hectares, mainly in the state's East Gippsland and northeast regions.

Premier Daniel Andrews says it's a "common sense" way to deal with the devastation wrought by the blazes.

"There are so many beautiful parts of regional Victoria that should be having their busiest time of the year right now, this should be peak season," he told reporters on Monday.

"Because of fire activity, that hasn't been the case, and there's a lot of businesses - therefore a lot of families, a lot of workers - doing it very hard right across those fire-affected communities."

The state's tourism authority Visit Victoria will also run marketing initiatives to promote the state's regions.

High-profile Victorians including Ms Griffiths, Dave Hughes, Andy Lee and Nick Dal Santo will join the effort by recording video messages to share with their social media followers.

Ms Griffiths said she spoke with a friend just last night who has $400,000 worth of clothing stock in towns along Victoria's coast which will probably need to be written off.

"He's just getting people calling saying 'mate, there's no one here, I'm not selling your stuff'," she told reporters.

Patronage of bushfire-affected businesses supports local communities as much as sharing photos and donating to relief efforts, Ms Griffiths said.

"It's active, and showing up and showing your support in a really genuine and profound way."

The tourism bodies for the worst-hit regions, Tourism North East and Destination Gippsland, will also get a $200,000 grant each to assist with their immediate recovery efforts.

That can help pay for a dedicated staff member to work directly with local operators and promote them.

Mr Andrews said the government would hold a caucus meeting at Lake's Entrance in coming weeks, but stopped short of supporting a proposal from the opposition to hold at least one parliamentary sitting week in East Gippsland and northeast Victoria, saying taxpayer money could be better spent.

Companies interested in committing to hold meetings, events and conferences in bushfire-affected regions have been encouraged to visit www.businesseventsvictoria.com/bushfirepledge.