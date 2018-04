A bus was left with its front end completely crumpled after losing control on a bend and smashing into the front of a house. Shocking images show the smashed-up front of the bus as a large team of firefighters, police and paramedics descended on the usually-quiet village street on Friday night. Neighbours and witnesses described a "screeching sound of tyres or brakes" and seeing the bus leave the road on a bend and plough into the front corner of the house.