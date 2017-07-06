Burns Survivor Mum Rebuilds Her Life

A YOUNG MUM is battling to reclaim her life after experiencing horrific burns as the result of a terrifying campfire accident. On September 30, 2016, Courtney Waldon, 27, from Tallapoosa, Georgia, went through the most excruciating pain that left her with burns over 40% of her face and body. With medical bills over two million dollars, a local church decided to pitch in by building a new home for the loving family. Videographer / director: John-Paul Steele Producer: Nora Hakramaj, Michael Muncer Editor: Sonia Estal