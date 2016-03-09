Bulgarian tourist aggressively yanks swan from lake by wing for photo opp

A tourist has been caught on camera dragging a swan from a Macedonian lake to take a photo with the majestic bird.

The woman, part of a group visiting from Bulgaria, stepped into Ohrid Lake and dragged the animal from the water by its wing.

A Bulgarian tourist drags a swan by its wing for a photo. Picture: Facebook/Nake Batev.

Witnesses say they were shocked to watch as the docile creature didn't react to the woman pulling it from the lake, the Macedonia International News Agency reported.

It was believed the women walked away with her friends after taking her snaps, and there are mixed witness accounts of whether the swan was left to die on the beach, or if it swam off.

Macedonian resident Nake Batev was at the lake when he spotted the woman roughly handling the swan, so he took photos of the cruel act.

The bird is pulled from the water by its wing. Picture: Facebook/Nake Batev

“I was just walking by when I noticed her posing and grabbing for her friends to take the picture,” Batev told The Huffington Post.

“It was just a second and in the next moment I was running and yelling for her to let go.”

The Macedonian news agency reported the woman killed the bird, alleging witnesses said the bird was motionless after the tourist left with her group, but Batev said he saw the swan swim away.

The woman places the bird on the beach for a photo opp. Picture: Facebook/Nake Batev

While swans are commonly known as aggressive to humans, it has been reported those at Lake Orhid have become used to people and are fairly placid.

The disturbing act of cruelty comes less than a month after a mob beachgoers in Buenos Aires killed a small dolphin after yanking it from the water and passing it around for selfies.

Just days after this incident, a man in Florida was caught on camera pulling a shark from the water by the tail for a photo.

