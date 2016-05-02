Budget 2016: What you can expect

Treasurer Scott Morrison has insisted his 2016 Budget will be anything but traditional as it's revealed small businesses are in line for tax relief and Australians earning more than $250,000 are in for a shock.

Tax experts are concerned the year-long review of Australia's 100-odd taxes will be no more than tinkering at the edges as today's budget is touted as a "national economic plan" to drive growth and jobs.

It is expected make changes to middle-income tax brackets to fend off bracket creep impacting thousands of workers over the next couple of years.

Superannuation tax concessions are expected to be reined in for the rich, while there will be money for infrastructure, schools and health.

There are expected to be planned cuts to the company tax rate, funded by a further crackdown on multinational tax dodgers.

By changing the definition of small business, 72,000 companies would fall back into the lower tax bracket.

"This budget will be responsible, fair and prudent," Prime Minister Turnbull announced yesterday.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE 2016 BUDGET ANNOUNCEMENT





Removal of the 2% budget repair levy on high income earners





Super tax concessions cut





Tobacco tax hike





$1.2 billion cut to public service





An increase of the $80,000 tax threshold

It's also been revealed Labor will have to find an extra funding after a leaked budget document showed a shortfall in expected revenue from taxing smokers.

Treasury forecasts the tobacco excise will raise $28.2 billion over 10 years, which is $19.8 billion less than Labor had predicted.

