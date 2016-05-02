Budget 2016: What you can expect

Treasurer Scott Morrison has insisted his 2016 Budget will be anything but traditional as it's revealed small businesses are in line for tax relief and Australians earning more than $250,000 are in for a shock.
Tax experts are concerned the year-long review of Australia's 100-odd taxes will be no more than tinkering at the edges as today's budget is touted as a "national economic plan" to drive growth and jobs.
It is expected make changes to middle-income tax brackets to fend off bracket creep impacting thousands of workers over the next couple of years.
Superannuation tax concessions are expected to be reined in for the rich, while there will be money for infrastructure, schools and health.
There are expected to be planned cuts to the company tax rate, funded by a further crackdown on multinational tax dodgers.
By changing the definition of small business, 72,000 companies would fall back into the lower tax bracket.
"This budget will be responsible, fair and prudent," Prime Minister Turnbull announced yesterday.
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE 2016 BUDGET ANNOUNCEMENT
- Removal of the 2% budget repair levy on high income earners
- Super tax concessions cut
- Tobacco tax hike
- $1.2 billion cut to public service
- An increase of the $80,000 tax threshold
It's also been revealed Labor will have to find an extra funding after a leaked budget document showed a shortfall in expected revenue from taxing smokers.
Treasury forecasts the tobacco excise will raise $28.2 billion over 10 years, which is $19.8 billion less than Labor had predicted.
Google tax to be unveiled
The federal government will unveil plans to introduce a so-called "Google tax" as part of measures to crack down on multinational tax avoidance.
A diverted profits tax, like one in the UK, will be announced in Tuesday night's budget, Fairfax Media reports.
A new unit within the Australian Taxation Office will be given more resources and there will be stronger protections for whistleblowers.
Morrison to try to woo female voter
The Turnbull government will attempt to boost its female votes with measures to encourage women back into the workforce.
Tuesday night's budget is due to include a multi-million dollar re-skilling package, as well as tax incentives for women to start their own businesses, News Corp reports.
The coalition will also announce changes to superannuation, in a bid to help women build their nest eggs while taking time off to raise children.
Economic plan
Greg Travers, tax director at William Buck Chartered Accountants, believes while a company tax cut will be welcomed, Australian companies are still seeking genuine reform and not a "piecemeal approach".
"Our experience and research shows that businesses would prefer a reduction in tax compliance costs over a reduction in the tax rate," he told AAP.
He also doesn't want to see a multitude of new tax laws to crack down on multinational tax avoidance.
"The most sensible budget measure relating to multinational avoidance would be to increase the funding of the Australian Tax Office to enable it to better enforce the existing laws," he said.
Before Mr Morrison hands down his budget, the Reserve Bank may cut the cash rate to a record 1.75 per cent at its board meeting in the wake of last week's consumer price index that showed the economy has sunk into deflation, a sign of weak demand.