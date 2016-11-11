Brothers 4 Life gang members in mass Sydney courtroom brawl

Shocking video has captured the moment members of the notorious Sydney gang Brothers 4 Life turned on each other in a courtroom.

The brawl broke out during one of the longest and most complex murder trials in NSW history with gang kingpin Farhad Qaumi found guilty and now facing decades in jail.

It lasted six months, involving hundreds of exhibits. The jury took one and a half months to reach its first of many verdicts.

They found the Quami brothers guilty 47 times. Cleared of murder, but convicted of manslaughter and conspiracy to murder.

The gang members were standing trial over a series of shootings in Sydney's southwest, but any allegiance the men had to each other has gone.

Security vision from Revesby shows three gang members move in, one holding a firearm.



Within moments two men are gunned down in the 2013 attack – Mahmoud Hamzy shot dead and Omar Ajaj critically wounded.



Several days later Brothers 4 Life member Michael Odisho was shot at Winston Hills.



The next night a 13-year-old girl was shot, but the target was Brothers 4 Life member Masood Zakaria.



Three more men were shot three days after that at the Chokolatta Cafe in Bankstown.



Then three weeks after that, three teens were shot at Greenacre.

Feared gang leader Farhad Qaumi was put on trial over the shootings alongside his brothers Jamil and Mumtaz Quami as well as Mohammed Kalal.

Former detective Justin Harris told 7 News Qaumi struck a particularly menacing pose and was someone not to be crossed.

"Qaumi strikes me as a bloke who doesn't ask questions, he's a guy that gets the job done and usually that involves someone dying," Harris said.

He is awaiting sentencing.