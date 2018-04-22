Brit charged over glassing at Sydney party

A Briton has been charged with glassing a man in the face during a party in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

A 25-year-old man was approached by a 24-year-old man who hit him in the face with a glass beer bottle at a home in Coogee in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The bottle shattered on impact, with the 24-year-old allegedly punching the victim, who fell to the ground, police said. The victim suffered serious cuts to the left side of his face.

The alleged assailant was arrested about 7pm on Sunday and charged. He was refused bail to appear in Waverley Local Court later on Monday.