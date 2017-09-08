Brisbane Protesters Form 'Human Chain' to Make Way For Cyclists

A group of protesters calling for more bike lanes in Brisbane created their own bike path on Hardgrave Road on Friday, September 8.

The Australian Greens. who participated in the demonstration, said cyclists “deserve to be able to travel through our city safely and it’s time something was done to make this happen. This is great way to get cycling safety on the agenda.” However, Public and Active Transport chairman Adrian Schrinner disagreed, calling the protest an “irresponsible stunt with significant public safety implications,” the Brisbane Times reported. Credit: Jonathan Sri, Councillor for The Gabba via Storyful