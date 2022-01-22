Boy, 9, dies after NSW vehicle rollover

·1-min read

A nine-year-old boy has died after an all-terrain vehicle rolled over in regional NSW in an incident that also left a man injured.

Emergency services were called to a Cattle Creek property, about 124km south of Tamworth, at 9.40am on Saturday.

Despite the efforts of residents at the property, the boy - a passenger in the recreation vehicle - died at the scene.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, sustained arm and leg injuries and was transported to Tamworth Hospital for treatment and mandatory blood and urine testing.

Police said late on Saturday evening that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash was continuing.

