Boris Johnson Regrets 'Confusion And Anger' Caused By Dominic Cummings Row

Coronavirus has changed everything. Make sense of it all with the Waugh Zone, our evening politics briefing. Sign up now.

Boris Johnson has said he regrets the “confusion and anger” caused by the Dominic Cummings row as he once again leapt to defend his embattled adviser.

Johnson said he continued to back Cummings, after the senior aide had attempted to face down anger over his trip to Durham during the coronavirus lockdown with a special press conference in Downing Street on Monday.

Johnson said: “I cannot give unconditional backing to anybody, but I do not believe anybody in Number 10 has done anything to undermine our messaging.”

The former Vote Leave boss refused to apologise, claimed he “acted reasonably” and said he had no regrets in travelling 260 miles out of London to his parents’ home as it was to ensure childcare for his son.

He also claimed a trip to the town of Barnard Castle - where he was spotted by a witness - was to have an eye test as he was worried his vision had been affected by coronavirus.

Cummings also admitted that he did not inform the PM of his plans.

Johnson, who led the Downing Street daily briefing on coronavirus later on Monday, said: “Do I regret what has happened? Yes, of course I do regret the confusion and the anger and the pain that people feel,” he said.

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street, More

Refusing follow-up questions to journalists, Johnson insisted Cummings had done nothing wrong.

The PM said: “To the best of my knowledge, Mr Cummings has just subjected himself to your interrogation for quite a long time now about these very detailed matters and has produced quite a substantial chunk of autobiography about what happened in the period from March 27 to April 14.

“I really feel that it would be wrong of me to try to comment further. I think people will have to make their minds up. I think he spoke at great length. To me, he came across as somebody who cared very much about his family and who was doing the best for his...

Continue reading on HuffPost