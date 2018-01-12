Body-cam show female police officer being attacked

Shocking body-cam footage has been released by police showing a female officer screaming in terror as she is attacked by a thug who tore out chunks of her hair. PC Emma Agyei can also be heard breaking down in tears in the front seat of a police car shortly after being assaulted on May 20 last year. West Midlands Police released the disturbing footage yesterday (Fri) to highlight the impact of officers being assaulted on Britain's streets. PC Agyei had been attending a domestic incident in Chapel Street, Bilston, West Mids., when she was attacked as officers tried to arrest 24-year-old man.