Suicide bomber kills 57 in Afghan capital

An Islamic State suicide bomber has attacked a voter registration centre in Afghanistan's capital, killing 57 people and wounding more than 100 others, officials say.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro said that among the 57 people killed on Sunday, 22 were women and eight were children.

He said 119 people were wounded, among them 17 children and 52 women, and "the tolls could still rise."

The bomber targeted civilians who were registering for national identification cards, Kabul police chief General Daud Amin said.

The large explosion echoed across the city, shattering windows miles from the attack site and damaging nearby vehicles.

TV stations broadcast live footage of hundreds of distraught locals gathered at hospitals seeking word about loved ones.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency, saying it had targeted Shi'ite "apostates."

The attack comes almost a month after an IS suicide bomber carried out an attack near a Shi'ite shrine in Kabul that targeted attendees celebrating the Persian new year. That attack killed 31 people and wounded 65 others.

In a statement the president's office condemned Sunday's attack and quoted President Ashraf Ghani as saying such "terrorist attacks" won't prevent people from participating in upcoming parliamentary elections in October.

Last week, three police officers guarding voter registration centres in two Afghan provinces were killed by militants.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and called for those responsible to be brought to justice, in a statement from his spokesman in New York.