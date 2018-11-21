Biology Student Uses BTS Members To Explain Parts Of The Animal Cell

Kimberly Yam
This is pretty much the only way we'll understand biology.

Diane Petit-Frere, a biology student and BTS fan, did what a proper brainiac K-pop stan would do. She broke down the parts of an animal cell by comparing the components to the members of BTS. 

After reading her explanation, it really all makes sense. And now we know more about the cell parts than just “the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.” 

