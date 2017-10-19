'Big Dark' Series of Storms Sweeps into Pacific Northwest

Satellites captured “The Big Dark” – a series of three storms rolling through the Pacific Northwest. The first front hit on Tuesday, October 17, the second on Wednesday into Thursday, and the third front was forecast to strike on October 21.

This video captures all three of the storms. The first imagery was recorded by NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. Its data should be considered preliminary. It was recorded between 2:15 pm and 4:45 pm Eastern Time on October 19. The second round of images was recorded by the Japan Meteorological Agency’s Himawari-8 satellite between 2:10 pm and 4 pm on October 19. Credit: CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA/JMA via Storyful