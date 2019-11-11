BHP sees strong petroleum growth, returns

BHP Group's petroleum division head says the business is set to deliver strong returns and cash flow through the 2020s and beyond, supported by a raft of high-potential projects.

Petroleum, which accounted for about 16 per cent of BHP's underlying earnings in 2018/19, could potentially generate core earnings margins of more than 60 per cent over the next decade, Geraldine Slattery, President Operations Petroleum, told a briefing in Sydney on Monday.

Including currently unsanctioned projects, the division could support average annual volume growth of up to 3 per cent in the decade to 2030, and deliver average internal rates of return for major projects of around 25 per cent, she said.

"In a decarbonising world, deepwater oil and advantaged gas close to established infrastructure can offer competitive returns for decades to come," Slattery said.

BHP singled out potential growth from the Scarborough gas project operated by Woodside Petroleum, the Wildling Phase I and Trion projects in the Gulf of Mexico, and its Trinidad & Tobago North assets - all still unsanctioned.

Last year, BHP ended its disastrous seven-year foray into shale by selling the majority of its US onshore shale oil and gas assets to BP Plc for $US10.5 billion.

RBC Capital said in a note on Monday that while the petroleum division had suffered from the misadventure, three currently sanctioned offshore projects under construction should substantially increase production over the next three years.

A return to growth for the petroleum division would also provide added differentiation for BHP within the wider, iron ore-heavy diversified mining sector, it added.

BHP reiterated its fiscal 2020 conventional petroleum production forecast of 110 to 116 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), with unit costs of $US10.50-$US11.50 per barrel.

The company reported petroleum production of 121 mmboe for full-year 2019 in its annual results in August.

BHP's Australian-listed shares were trading down 0.6 per cent in afternoon trade, in line with the broader mining index.