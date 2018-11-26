BHP flags new South Australia copper find

BHP has identified a potential new iron oxide, copper and gold mineralised system near its Olympic Dam operations in South Australia as part of a copper exploration program.

The miner said on Tuesday that the project was still in its infancy and that it was planning a further drilling program, slated to commence in early 2019.

The project is in a copper-rich region between the company's Olympic Dam mine and Oz Minerals' Carrapateena project.

Copper is a major focus for BHP.

BHP's announcement coincides with investor excitement over a potential copper find by its arch rival Rio Tinto in Western Australia.

Rio Tinto has not commented on reports of the WA find.