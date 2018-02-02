Benefit cheat caught on camera lifting heavy boxes

A man claiming more than £12,500 in disability benefits has been caught on camera -

working as a delivery driver. Paul Carter, 57, was spared jail despite fraudulently claiming thousands of pounds in disability living allowance and tax credits over a period of four-and-a-half years. As the footage shows, the scammer worked as a courier while 'cheating the system and diverting taxpayers' money from those who really need it' between October 2011 and March 2016. In the footage Carter, wearing an Adidas jacket and jeans, is seen carrying large cardboard boxes and jumping up into the back of his van with ease.