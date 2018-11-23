Bellew confirms retirement from boxing

Former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has confirmed his retirement from boxing, two weeks after his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk meant he failed in his bid to unify the division.

Britain's Bellew, 35, posted a video on social media to officially announce that he was hanging up his gloves.

"It is time for me to finally leave the ring, the bell has rung for the final time and I want to thank you all for the support you have given me over the years," Bellew said on Twitter.

"Today I am announcing that I am officially retired, there will be no more fighting. The only thing you will see me doing from here on in is trying to act sensible and behave myself."

Bellew, who won 30 of his 34 fights, including two at heavyweight against David Haye, said his greatest achievement was beating Ilunga Makabu in 2016 to win the WBC cruiserweight title.

When asked what might tempt him out of retirement, Bellew joked: "Eddie (Hearn) gets �100 million ($128 million) together for me and offers me one more fight, what do I say? Wow, wow -- that is probably what I would say.

"Wow, wow and then walk into the missus and say 'Eddie has come on board with �100 million' and she would probably hand me divorce papers. Money is good but money comes and goes, that is the best way of saying it."

