Bali Nine drug smuggler Renae Lawrence released from prison after 13 years



Bali Nine drug smuggler Renae Lawrence has been released from Indonesia’s Bangli Prison and has boarded a flight to Australia after spending more than 13 years behind bars.

Lawrence walked out of the prison on Wednesday afternoon through a media throng into a waiting car to be taken to Denpasar airport.

Justice department officials had minutes earlier announced the 41-year-old’s release and that all processes for her release, including a health check, had been completed.

“We have issued a release from the prison and the prison has already conducted a health check and the result is the prisoner was healthy,” a white-shirted senior official told the media outside the jail.

“This is the paper that shows she is now a free woman,” he said, indicating the document.

“The immigration department has released a letter asking for the immediate departure of Renae Lawrence from Indonesia,” the official said.

Lawrence is expected to arrive in Brisbane on Thursday morning.

She was arrested at Bali’s main airport in April 2005 with 2.7 kilograms of heroin strapped to her body as part of a bid to smuggle a total of eight kilograms of heroin into Australia.

The former panel beater from Newcastle in NSW has been held in three different Bali prisons.

The most recent was Bangli Prison, in mountainous eastern Bali.

Her mother, Bev Waterman, and stepbrother, Allan Waterman, are understood to be accompanying her on the flight home.

They have reportedly been given a new passport for Lawrence, provided by consular officials in Bali.

A local doctor who visits Bangli prison is reported to have prescribed anti-depressants to help Lawrence cope with anxiety before her long-awaited chance for a new start in life.

When she returns, Lawrence is facing two arrest warrants from NSW Police that have been outstanding since 2005.

One warrant alleges she was involved in a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

But NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has indicated a deal with her lawyers was more likely than handcuffs on the tarmac when she flies in.

Five other Bali Nine members remain imprisoned in Bali.

One died from cancer in May and the other two, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, were executed by firing squad in 2015.