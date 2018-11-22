Bali Nine drug smuggler Renae Lawrence bolts through media scrum after arriving in Newcastle



Freed Bali Nine drug smuggler Renae Lawrence has reached her hometown of Newcastle for the first time in 13 years.

The 41-year-old former panel beater and her family were the last passengers to alight from their connecting flight from Brisbane to Newcastle after it touched down this morning.

After arriving in Newcastle she jumped into a waiting white car and tried to put towels over the rear passenger windows before her mother and stepbrother jumped in alongside her in the back seat.

The car was surrounded by camera crews and photographers, with Lawrence putting one of the towels over her head as she waited to be driven away.

They sped off about five minutes after alighting from the aircraft.

Lawrence is facing two arrest warrants from NSW police that have been outstanding since 2005.

One warrant alleges she was involved in a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

There were no NSW police waiting for Lawrence as she arrived in Newcastle.

Bali Nine drug smuggler Renae Lawrence arrives in Newcastle.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has indicated a deal with her lawyers was more likely than her being arrested on the tarmac.

Lawrence had earlier faced chaotic scenes when she arrived in Brisbane where she had to dodge a large media pack waiting to ask her questions.

She appeared anxious and teary as she and her family quickly boarded an airport bus and travelled from Brisbane’s international terminal to the domestic terminal to catch their flight to Newcastle.

Her mother described her daughter’s return to a barrage of media and cameras as “overwhelming”.

After arriving at Brisbane’s domestic terminal, Lawrence and her mother sat quietly at the departure gate waiting for their flight.

Renae Lawrence bolted through a crowd of waiting media.

Lawrence seemed subdued as she chatted quietly, glancing out at the planes on the tarmac and occasionally using a mobile phone.

Asked if she wanted to take a moment to talk about her homecoming Lawrence, looking teary-eyed, declined, and her mother told AAP: “It’s very overwhelming.”

Earlier at the international terminal, Mrs Waterman begged journalists to leave her daughter alone.

Renae Lawrence used towels to block herself from the media scrum.

“We don’t want to comment. We’ve got nothing to say. Please, just leave us,” she told reporters soon after she and her daughter disembarked and tried to make their way to the customs area.

But later, when Lawrence was again asked if she had anything to say she spoke in Indonesian, which translated as: “Thanks to the government of Indonesia, that’s it.”

Lawrence was released from a Bali prison on Wednesday after serving 13 years for her role in a plot to import more than 8kg of heroin to Australia from Indonesia.

She is the first member of the Bali Nine to taste freedom after serving time in three Indonesian jails.