World leaders offer support to find Sigley

Australia has received overwhelming support from other world leaders in its efforts to locate a missing Australian in North Korea.

Tour guide Alek Sigley, a prolific blogger, suddenly went silent on social media on Tuesday while in the rogue state, causing his family to raise alarm bells.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke directly with Mr Sigley's family from Osaka, where he has been attending the G20 summit. He has also discussed the matter with other G20 leaders over the past two days.

"We have nothing but overwhelming support and offers of cooperation and assistance to be able to both locate where Alek is and then to take what actions we can to bring him home," he told reporters on Saturday.

"I will just be measured in what I say because that's all about using the best opportunities we have right now to inform ourselves about where Alek is and what his safety is and where he's being held and what conditions."

US President Donald Trump is flying from Osaka to South Korea for a widely publicised visit to the DMZ between the two Koreas on Sunday.

But it appears Australia hasn't asked its close ally to raise the issue.

"We're going to work with everybody to secure Alek's safety," Mr Morrison said when asked about the president's movements.

"The best way we can do that is doing it quietly and effectively, working with our partners and not allowing this to be taken up into other agendas."

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese also said such matters were better addressed "quietly rather than loudly".

"We stand with the Australian government in order to secure the safety of this Australian citizen," he told reporters in Sydney.

He said Labor would keep in touch with Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

"These issues aren't partisan, they shouldn't be, they are about defending an Australian citizen," he said.